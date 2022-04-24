ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah city leaders react to multiple weekend shootings

By Brian Rea
 2 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah city leaders say shootings are becoming too common and it’s something they are concerned about.

This weekend started with two people injured in a shooting near TA Wright Stadium at Savannah State University, according to officials. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating and officials said no students were involved or injured.

On Sunday morning, one person was killed and two were left injured in two separate shootings downtown, according to police. One happened on W. Bay Street and the other on Congress Street.

Some city council members say shootings are starting to occur in more common areas and it’s disheartening to see.

“They come from different places and have all these notions of what Savannah is” said District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett. “They come here, they bring weapons in and they hash out their issues here. But after it’s all over with, we’re left with the stigma that Savannah is a very dangerous place.”

At last week’s council meeting, leaders expanded the ShotSpotter system to all districts. But some city council members said that is just a start to addressing the problem.

“We’re just trying to do all that we can, you know, but it’s going to take the whole city and not the police department,” said District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan. “I mean, it’s still prevailing in our communities, especially the impoverished and poor communities, but that should not be an excuse.”

“We, as council members, have to hold ourselves as well as our city manager and new leadership accountable,” Leggett said. “We have to meet it where it’s happening. It’s not one person, we did not just get here and we’re not going to police ourselves out of it, we’re going to community ourselves out of it by making sure that everybody’s a part of this problem and make sure that everybody’s a part of the solution.”

Leggett and Wilder-Bryan both said it’s important to nurture youth to keep them away from getting involved in crime. On May 21st, Wilder-Bryan said her district will hold an employment fair to give kids job opportunities and keep them engaged.

“Lock your guns up, don’t leave them in your cars, don’t give these kids easy access to guns,” Wilder-Bryan said. “And we need to hold people accountable when crimes are being committed because they don’t lock their guns up and secure them in their houses.”

Shahawn Donaldson
2d ago

The problem is these kid's father's are locked up or dead or on drugs same for the mother's, family bond is broken been like that for years and situations has gotten real bad. So they know what's wrong their just not trying to end the real under line problem,reason is money. Drugs,death and crime makes money if the problem is fixed then there is no money to be made plain and simple.

