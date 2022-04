Dmitry Kulikov's overtime goal gave the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators but it may have come at the cost of losing Jared Spurgeon to an injury. The Wild came out and took control early in the first period. Although they couldn't capitalize on a holding penalty by Luke Kunin, Minnesota cashed in on its second power play attempt when Nick Bjugstad scored his seventh goal of the season.

