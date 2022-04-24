ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

RV Loan Calculator: Estimate Your Payments

By Jordan Tarver
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKgPb_0fIwiXLd00

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

A recreational vehicle (RV) loan provides financing for a purchase of a new or used RV, motorhome or camping trailer. RV loans come with various annual percentage rates (APRs), loan amounts and terms, which together result in different sized monthly payments.

Comparing these rates and terms can get confusing, especially if you don’t fully understand how to crunch the numbers. This simple, easy-to-use RV loan calculator can help you understand and estimate your payments.

How to Use This RV Loan Calculator

To use this RV loan calculator, type in the amount you’ll need to borrow, the interest rate and the term. Next, click submit to see your estimated monthly payment and total interest paid over the life of the loan.

Use the calculator to determine if you can afford the RV loan you’re considering, or if you might need to find a less expensive option.

RV Loan Calculator

How to Get an RV Loan

There are two main ways to get an RV loan: You can either get a personal loan or take out a traditional RV loan.

A personal loan is typically an unsecured loan, which means you don’t need to provide collateral—something of value like a savings account—to secure the loan. Personal loans typically range from $500 to $100,000, depending on the loan purpose, and have repayment terms between one and seven years.

However, personal loans may not always provide high enough loan amounts or long enough loan terms. In that instance, you may need to apply for a traditional RV loan, which is similar to an auto loan for a car or truck. The lender will give you the money to buy the RV and use the RV as collateral for the loan, making it a secured loan. RV loans often also require a down payment between 10% and 20%; personal loans do not.

The loan application process for either is similar: You’ll need to meet minimum credit score and potential annual income requirements; submit a formal application with a bank or online lender including your personal information, such as your Social Security number (SSN) and income; sign the loan documents; and start repaying your loan once you receive the funds.

What Is a Good RV Loan Interest Rate?

The best RV loan interest rates start at 4% but can go as high as 11%. Interest rates vary depending on your credit score, the amount you’re borrowing and the total repayment term.

In general, the shorter the term, the lower your interest rate, as long as you boast good to excellent credit. For example, Compass Credit Union offers APRs as low as 4.24% for 48-month loans for new RVs while a 180-month loan for a new RV has a starting rate of 7.24%.

RV Loan Alternatives

If you’re unsure if a traditional RV loan is right for you, consider these alternatives.

Personal Loans

Personal loans are the most common RV loan alternative because you can use them for just about anything. If you’re buying a less expensive RV, it’s worth prequalifying with some of the best personal loan lenders to see if you can get a better loan deal.

Loans typically range from $500 to $100,000 and have rates as low as 3% and terms between one and seven years, depending on the loan purpose. The repayment terms are one major downside to a personal loan. If you want to be able to repay your loan beyond seven years, then it may be best to consider a traditional RV loan.

Home Equity Loan

If you don’t qualify for an RV loan or receive a high interest rate from the lender, you could take out a home equity loan and use those proceeds to buy an RV.

A home equity loan allows you to borrow against the value of your home if you’ve built up equity and repay your loan amount between five and 30 years. Most lenders require you to currently have between 15% and 20% equity, which is the difference between the home’s current appraised value and the remaining mortgage balance.

Interest rates on a home equity loan, typically between 3% and 7%, may be lower than an RV loan because the lender can use your home as collateral. But this is also the downside of taking out a home equity loan: If you default on a home equity loan, the bank can seize your house.

Another major drawback of home equity loans occurs when your home’s value suddenly drops. In this instance, you won’t be able to sell the home for profit because you’ll owe more than it’s worth.

Before 2018, borrowers could deduct interest paid on a home equity loan on their taxes, but now they can only do so if they’re using the funds to improve or repair their home.

Before taking out a home equity loan, consider whether you plan to move in the next few years. If you are, a home equity loan may not be worth the risk.

401(k) Loan

If you have money in a 401(k) with your current employer, you can borrow from it and use those funds to buy your RV. When you take out a 401(k) loan, you repay the interest back into your own 401(k) account instead of paying interest to a bank.

Money taken out of a 401(k) loan will no longer be invested in the stock market, which means you could miss out on potential returns, which is one of the main downsides to a 401(k) loan.

Also, if you leave your job for any reason before the loan is paid back, you have to pay back what you’ve borrowed no later than that year’s tax day, though some employers may require immediate repayment. Otherwise, it will be considered an early withdrawal and subject to any applicable taxes and penalties.

Before taking out a 401(k) loan, speak with an investing professional about the downsides and how to ensure your retirement goals don’t suffer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Comments / 5

Related
The US Sun

Stimulus check update – Americans told ‘double check’ their bank accounts as 645,000 are still to receive $1,400 cash

TAXPAYERS are being urged to double-check their bank accounts as more than 600,000 Americans are still to receive $1,400 stimulus payments. Around 175million third-round checks have already been issued but an estimated 644,705 people could be eligible for the payments, according to Tax Inspector General for Tax Administration report. It...
INCOME TAX
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Loan#Loan Application#Rv#Secured Loan#Home Equity Loans#Vehicles#Rv Loan Calculator#Motorhome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

Changes coming to US stamps – what to expect come July

THE price of Forever Stamps could be increased by two cents later this year. The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced in early April that it has filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) proposing a price change on the Forever Stamp. If passed, the price of a...
BUSINESS
Fortune

7.5 million student loan borrowers will get a ‘fresh start’—and a credit score boost—when payments resume

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the Biden administration announced earlier this month that the pause on federal student loan payments will be extended through August, it presented an additional change that could boost the credit scores of millions of borrowers: pulling them out of default.
EDUCATION
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

 http://www.forbes.com/advisor

Comments / 0

Community Policy