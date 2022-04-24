Teen girl's injury triggers Orbeez challenge warning in Port St. Lucie

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man accused of pulling a gun on a man and woman in front of their home and robbing them of their possessions overnight. Police said it happened in the 1700 block of Acorn Lane in Cedarwoods, Saturday at 1:43 a.m. Authorities said the couple arrived home and were approached by the suspect as they walked to their front door. The suspect pointed a black handgun at both the male and female victims and demanded the male victim’s phone and watch. The male victim complied and the suspect fled the area on foot. The suspect then fled the area while being chased by the victim. Police said the suspect turned around and fired two shots at the male victim, but did not hit him. The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white mask, and a black hat. Authorities said he got into an awaiting car and left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

3 DAYS AGO