Teen girl's injury triggers Orbeez challenge warning in Port St. Lucie
By Gary Detman
2 days ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — In a shooting consistent with the TikTok Orbeez Challenge, a 16-year-old boy is under arrest in Port St. Lucie after police say he shot a teen girl in the face with a SplatRBall gun....
A 74-year-old man shot another man because he was angry that the man was walking his dog on a golf course at Kings Point in suburban Delray Beach, according to media reports. The alleged shooter, Robert Levine, rode up in a golf cart to the victim, Herbert Merritt, 64, on April 24 and started arguing with Merritt. When Merritt tried to run away, Levine started shooting, WPBF Ch. 25 reported. ...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man accused of pulling a gun on a man and woman in front of their home and robbing them of their possessions overnight.
Police said it happened in the 1700 block of Acorn Lane in Cedarwoods, Saturday at 1:43 a.m.
Authorities said the couple arrived home and were approached by the suspect as they walked to their front door. The suspect pointed a black handgun at both the male and female victims and demanded the male victim’s phone and watch. The male victim complied and the suspect fled the area on foot.
The suspect then fled the area while being chased by the victim. Police said the suspect turned around and fired two shots at the male victim, but did not hit him.
The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white mask, and a black hat.
Authorities said he got into an awaiting car and left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Florida resident Noah Galle, 18, has been charged with vehicular homicide after kiling six people, driving at 151 mph in a 2019 BMW M5 automobile, according to WPBF. Galle was slapped with six counts of vehicular homicide Tuesday after he slammed into an SUV carrying the people in Delray Beach on Jan. 27, when he was 17.
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument between two men in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood led to a shooting that left one of them dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of SW 170th Street and 107th Court, at around 5:35 p.m., Sunday.
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
March 29 (UPI) -- The seat of a teen who fell out of a theme ride park to his death was still locked into place after the ride stopped, Florida investigators said in a report released Tuesday. Tyre Sampson, 14, of St. Louis died Thursday after plummeting from the Free...
