ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Police say 3 wounded in shooting inside Bloomington bar

WLFI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men were wounded in at shooting inside a downtown Bloomington bar early Saturday...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 3

General Zod
3d ago

the fact that no names or pics from the shooting victims nor the suspects SHOULD be alarming. WHO are these people??? they aren't minors so they have no excuse for hiding the identities of the folks involved. I wonder 🤔 why is the press actively avoiding giving us actual information beyond telling us something happened somewhere.I strongly suspect the optics don't fit the media narrative.

Reply(2)
4
Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

First grade teacher arrested, accused of bringing ecstasy to school

OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
OCALA, FL
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Little 500#Violent Crime#Indiana University
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

4 people shot, 1 dead in a series of overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and three others are hurt after a series of shootings early Sunday morning according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of East Westfield Avenue and Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple. When officers arrived, they located an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Family still searching for answers 9 years after Indy woman vanished

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine long years for Christina Masker, who still has no idea what happened to her older sister. “It’s almost like a movie,” Christina said. “Someone goes missing or gets killed or they don’t know. Except in this situation, with my sister, it’s real.” Jessica Masker was reported missing on April […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Family remembers Lafayette man killed in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of a northeast Indy apartment complex Thursday night turned deadly after it ended in gunfire. The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The victim, who family members have identified as 30-year-old Terrence […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot; Suspects believed to be 3 teens

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that they say may have been the result of cell phone sale involving three teenagers. Police responded to the 6000 block of Cheshire Road off of S. High School Road around 4:15 a.m. A male was found shot, and police learned three possible suspects had already fled the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 dead, 4 injured after shots fired at Indiana block party

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Two men have been killed and four people injured during a shooting at a block party in Indiana. Lafayette Police said officers were called about 4:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of multiple shots fired at an apartment complex, where a block party attended by more than 100 people was being […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

3 people found dead following police standoff on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found dead inside a residence Sunday after police were on the scene of an armed, barricaded subject on Indy’s west side for over four hours. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy