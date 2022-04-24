Crash sends driver and PUPD officer to the hospital

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – A toddler is airlifted to a hospital following a crash in Gary, Indiana Saturday night.Police said around 9:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash with injuries in the 3000 block of Broadway. Upon arrival, officers found a collision involving a 2001 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old woman of Hammond, and a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 59-year-old man of Gary. Initial reports determined the Yukon, traveling southbound, failed to yield to northbound traffic while making a left turn into a gas station – striking the Altima. Occupants from both vehicles required medical attention including a 1-year-old toddler who was airlifted to Comer's Children's Hospital from the scene. The conditions of the other occupants were not immediately available.

GARY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO