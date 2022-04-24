ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

TWRA hunting season recs, habitat protection grants

By Darby McCarthy
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will preview its recommendations for the 2022-2023 hunting and trapping seasons at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) meeting in Jackson on April 28 and 29. An overview of the season setting process will be presented as well.

The preview will include recommendations for the statewide big and small game hunting seasons and bag limits, and furbearer hunting and trapping seasons.

Recommended changes to wildlife management areas and other public lands will be reviewed, as well as limits and regulations on select national wildlife refuges and other federal areas.

A public comment period on the proposals will open the week after the meeting. The TFWC will vote on the hunting and trapping proposals on June 2 and 3 when it meets in Nashville.

The TWRA also announced the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, conservation groups and more in efforts to form stream clean-up and planting projects in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Five grants — capped at $1,000 each, for a maximum of $5,00 per region — are available for TWRA's four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects. The application deadline for these is June 30, 2022.

Grant proposals should include applicant information — organization name, tax ID number, address, phone number and contact name — as well as the project area and description. It should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved.

The money can be used to buy supplies or pay disposal fees for solid waste or tire removal. It could also be used to fund promotional items like advertisements and T-shirts.

With questions, interested persons may contact Della Sawyers at 615-781-6577, or email della.sawyers@tn.gov. For additional information, a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection Biologist can be reached at one of the offices listed below:

Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Hunting Deer With A Rifle? Psh… Try Deer Hunting With An Eagle

I see your rifle hunt, I see your bow hunt, and I raise you…. Hunting deer with an eagle. I’ll be the first to admit, I’ve never seen anything like this before. We all know about running dogs while hunting feral hogs (or bears for the folks that do that), but never in my life have I seen an eagle, one of the world’s most pristine birds, be used for deer hunting.
ANIMALS
