TWRA hunting season recs, habitat protection grants

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will preview its recommendations for the 2022-2023 hunting and trapping seasons at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) meeting in Jackson on April 28 and 29. An overview of the season setting process will be presented as well.

The preview will include recommendations for the statewide big and small game hunting seasons and bag limits, and furbearer hunting and trapping seasons.

Recommended changes to wildlife management areas and other public lands will be reviewed, as well as limits and regulations on select national wildlife refuges and other federal areas.

A public comment period on the proposals will open the week after the meeting. The TFWC will vote on the hunting and trapping proposals on June 2 and 3 when it meets in Nashville.

The TWRA also announced the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, conservation groups and more in efforts to form stream clean-up and planting projects in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Five grants — capped at $1,000 each, for a maximum of $5,00 per region — are available for TWRA's four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects. The application deadline for these is June 30, 2022.

Grant proposals should include applicant information — organization name, tax ID number, address, phone number and contact name — as well as the project area and description. It should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved.

The money can be used to buy supplies or pay disposal fees for solid waste or tire removal. It could also be used to fund promotional items like advertisements and T-shirts.

With questions, interested persons may contact Della Sawyers at 615-781-6577, or email della.sawyers@tn.gov. For additional information, a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection Biologist can be reached at one of the offices listed below: