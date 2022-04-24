ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Voice Australia's footballer Lachie Gill says he 'doesn't want to get through on looks' after fans swooned over his 'incredible' performance

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Voice Australia fans swooned over Lachie Gill's 'incredible' performance during Monday night's premiere of the singing show.

Viewers loved the 24-year-old PE teacher, with many labelling the singer as 'talented and good looking'.

But Lachie has said he 'doesn't want to get through the show based on his looks'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9MD1_0fIwhGYJ00
'I have a good voice': The Voice Australia's footballer Lachie Gill has said he 'doesn't want to get through the show on looks' after fans swooned over his 'incredible' performance

'I'm flattered. I am hoping that I can back it up with the singing, that is the main part,' he told The Daily Telegraph.

'I don't mind what people say, as long as they still think I have a good voice and that I am worthy of being there. I don't want to get through on looks.'

Lachie, who is also a football player from the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, blew the coaches away with his cover of If the World Was Ending by JP Saxe and Julia Michael on Monday night.

Rita Ora was so keen to get Lachie on her team, that she used the 'block' option to push Guy Sebastian out of the running after they both turned their chairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oesgm_0fIwhGYJ00
Popular: Viewers loved the 24-year-old PE teacher, with many labelling the singer as 'talented and good looking'. But Lachie has said he 'doesn't want to get through the show based on his looks'

'You're an amazing storyteller. That's what made me turn. Your tone is really special,' Rita gushed.

She then said she was 'going all in' and hit the block button, leaving Guy stunned.

'The blocks are frustrating,' he complained, before Rita told him she 'didn't want to hear it'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkGJU_0fIwhGYJ00
Impressive: Lachie, who is also a football player from the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, blew the coaches away with his cover of If the World Was Ending by JP Saxe and Julia Michael on Monday night

Just as she had hoped, Lachie picked to be on Rita's team despite an impassioned pitch from Jessica Mauboy, who was still in the running.

Viewers also loved him, with one Tweeting: 'Lachie was absolutely incredible I loved his performance' while another added, 'It gave me goosebumps!!'

'Lachie is already a favourite of mine. I like his voice its unique and beautiful. #TheVoiceAU,' another wrote.

Viewers also loved him, with one Tweeting: 'Lachie was absolutely incredible I loved his performance' while another added, 'It gave me goosebumps!!'

