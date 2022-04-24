ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Woman dies in early morning house fire

By 16 News Now, Matt Gotsch
WNDU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH CO., Ind. (WNDU) - An elderly woman is dead after an overnight house fire in Clay Township. Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone tells 16 News Now that crews responded to a fire just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning...

