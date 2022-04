Anaheim and state officials today announced they have worked out a settlement of a legal dispute involving affordable housing related to the Angel Stadium redevelopment project. Anaheim City Council members are set to discuss the deal -- which will mean more overall affordable housing in Anaheim but less affordable housing at the stadium site -- when they meet Tuesday.The proposal, if approved by the City Council, will be brought before an Orange County Superior Court judge to sign off on this month or next month. As part of the deal, Anaheim will set aside about $123 million for affordable housing throughout the...

