Body Of 60-Year-Old Woman Found In Harrah, Person Of Interest Detained

UPDATE (6:23)

The OCSO said the person of interest, Solman Queen, has been detained.

***

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the body of a 60-year-old woman was discovered in Harrah.

The OCSO is investigating this as a homicide and has identified Solman Queen as a person of interest.

The county said if you see or know Queen, do not approach him and call 405-869-2501 immediately.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

Note: The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office originally reported the person of interest as Samuelson Queen.