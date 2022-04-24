Body Of 60-Year-Old Woman Found In Harrah, Person Of Interest Detained
UPDATE (6:23)
The OCSO said the person of interest, Solman Queen, has been detained.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the body of a 60-year-old woman was discovered in Harrah.
The OCSO is investigating this as a homicide and has identified Solman Queen as a person of interest.
The county said if you see or know Queen, do not approach him and call 405-869-2501 immediately.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
Note: The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office originally reported the person of interest as Samuelson Queen.
