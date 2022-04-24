ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Amerks blanked by Monsters, 2-0

By Kyle Evans
 2 days ago
The Rochester Americans were blanked by the Cleveland Monsters, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Rochester outshot Cleveland 38-22, but just couldn’t find...

Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Sundqvist & Walman Are Earning Their Keep

Heading into the 2022 Trade Deadline, it seemed like a sure thing that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy would be changing addresses. What wasn’t as obvious was what the return would be from the team acquiring him. Well, as all of “Hockeytown” knows by now, the return from the St. Louis Blues included a second-round pick in 2023 as well as roster players Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign C Turner Elson

It may be NFL Draft week but here is a little Detroit Red Wings news for ya. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed C Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Turner Elson to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings D Moritz Seider not concerned with Calder Trophy voting

While it’s been another season of failing to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings, one amazing part of their season has been the emergence of rookie defenseman Moritz Seider, whom GM Steve Yzerman took with the 6th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. And while fans and pundits were a bit confused at the time, any doubts were immediately put to rest thanks to his impressive 1st season in the world’s best league.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Prospect Report: Norwegian defenseman Bjorgvik-Holm chasing hockey dream

Only eight Norwegian-born players have suited up in the NHL, and two of them have worn union blue. Espen Knutsen was one of the first breakout players for the Blue Jackets, bursting onto the scene in the team's inaugural season and scoring 108 points over 188 games with the team.
NHL

Capitals Re-assign Joe Snively to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Joe Snively, a native of Herndon, Va., to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) on a long-term injury conditioning loan, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Snively, 26, has seven points (4g, 3a) in...
HERSHEY, PA
WHEC TV-10

Red Wings postpone Wednesday night game—it's too cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you think it's too cold for spring, you're not alone. The Rochester Red Wings agree with you, so they're postponing Wednesday night's game. It turns out their "heated seats" didn't quite hack it. With "feels like" temperatures in the 20s, the team decided it...
ROCHESTER, NY
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

