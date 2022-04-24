ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Bears’ wide receiver arrested for reckless driving in Pasco County, FHP

By Dylan Abad
 2 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Chicago Bears wide receiver, Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Pasco County after a Florida Highway Patrol troopers caught him doing donuts on a suspended license and with a child in the back seat, arrest documents say.

Arrest documents obtained by News Channel 8 claim the 28-year-old NFL player was doing “a donut” in his Orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on State Road 56 around 6 p.m. when a trooper saw the cloud of smoke. Documents said the cloud “reduced the visibility to nearly zero” for drivers in the westbound lanes.

Pinellas County teacher charged with DUI, drug possession and resisting arrest
    Chicago Bears wide receiver, Byron Pringle (Credit: Florid Highway Patrol)
    Orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat owned by Byron Pringle (Florida Highway Patrol)
    Tire marks observed by FHP troopers (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

After troopers stopped Pringle and asked for his documents, they saw a juvenile child in one of the rear seats. When authorities ran Pringle’s driver’s license, they discovered it was currently suspended.

When the trooper told Pringle he was being placed under arrest for reckless driving, Pringle ignored verbal commands and became “verbally confrontational.”

Pringle was placed under arrest approximately 15 minutes after the traffic stop.

Pringle was transported to the Pasco County Jail and charged with reckless driving and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Pringle signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after he went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. He caught 67 balls for 7 career touchdowns.

