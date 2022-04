Happy Monday, everyone! It was another exciting weekend for New York Mets fans -- sorry I mean baseball fans too. Just let me enjoy it while it lasts please -- we all know where most Mets seasons end up. It felt like this weekend particularly had some notable standout performances, but I first wanted to start with Brewers SP Eric Lauer and his 13-strikeout outing. You read that right -- he fanned 13 through six nearly immaculate shutout innings. The underlying numbers are even more exciting with 17 induced swinging strikes on just 98 pitches. This could be a true breakout season for the 26-year-old who now boasts a 2.20 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 23 strikeouts to just four walks through 16 1/3 innings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO