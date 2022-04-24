ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chris Rock Goes On Walk In NYC 1 Day After Will Smith Was Seen In India: Photos

By Cassie Gill
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shu

Chris Rock was spotted out on a walk in New York City just a day after Will Smith turned up in India. The 57-year-old comedian was casually dressed in a black sweater hoodie, cargo style pants and a bright pair of Nike sneakers. Chris stayed cozy with a black beanie on his head, adding a pair of aviator sunglasses and a black pair of headphones around his neck.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The Everybody Hates Chris star has been spotted several times since Will slapped him during the live broadcast of the Academy Awards on March 27, mainly due to his sold-out stand-up tour. Will, however, has kept a relatively low profile since the incident, which has lead to him stepping down from the Academy (meaning he can no longer vote) and being banned from attending the show for a decade — however, was in an upbeat mood as he posed for photos at a private airport in Mumbai. Notably, he addressed Chris in a public apology the day after the Oscars.

Will Smith is seen at a private airport in Mumbai on April 23. (Varinder Chawla/MEGA)

Chris has yet to fully address the controversial slap in a stand-up show, but has briefly mentioned it twice. During his first show in Boston, he said he was “still processing” the incident — and “didn’t have a bunch of s— planned” for the audience. Rock brought it up again during an April 8 show in Palm Springs, where he said, “I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

Rock’s mom Rose also spoke out about the slap yesterday, revealing she was “so proud” of her son for how he handled the situation. “When you hurt my child, you hurt me,” she said to WIS 10 News, going on to share what she would say to Will. “I have no idea what I would say other than, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened,” she also said to the North Carolina news network.

The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
