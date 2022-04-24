Hayley Williams Joins Billie Eilish for ‘Misery Business,’ ‘Happier Than Ever’ at Coachella

Click here to read the full article.

Billie Eilish surprised the Coachella crowd this weekend by bringing “my friend Hayley Williams ” out during her headlining set.

The Saturday night (April 23) set, which had the pair teaming up on “Misery Business” and “Happier Than Ever,” was the Paramore singer’s first time performing at the Indio, California, festival.

“Hi. Wow. It’s my first Coachella,” said Williams as she took the stage with Eilish. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!”

Williams sat on stool in between Eilish and Finneas to treat the audience to an acoustic rendition of “Misery Business,” the 2007 single off of Paramore’s Riot! album. She also joined in on Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”

Eilish’s show during the first weekend of Coachella 2022 had featured another special duet partner, Damon Albarn .

Watch her share the stage with Williams at Coachella weekend two below.