Indio, CA

Hayley Williams Joins Billie Eilish for 'Misery Business,' 'Happier Than Ever' at Coachella

By Ashley Iasimone
 2 days ago

Billie Eilish surprised the Coachella crowd this weekend by bringing “my friend Hayley Williams ” out during her headlining set.

The Saturday night (April 23) set, which had the pair teaming up on “Misery Business” and “Happier Than Ever,” was the Paramore singer’s first time performing at the Indio, California, festival.

“Hi. Wow. It’s my first Coachella,” said Williams as she took the stage with Eilish. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!”

Williams sat on stool in between Eilish and Finneas to treat the audience to an acoustic rendition of “Misery Business,” the 2007 single off of Paramore’s Riot! album. She also joined in on Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”

Eilish’s show during the first weekend of Coachella 2022 had featured another special duet partner, Damon Albarn .

Watch her share the stage with Williams at Coachella weekend two below.

NME

Watch Billie Eilish meet Lisa Simpson in Disney+ short ‘When Billie Met Lisa’

Billie Eilish has teamed up with Lisa Simpson in the latest Disney+ Simpsons short – you can watch a snippet of When Billie Met Lisa below. The short, which was released yesterday (April 22), features Eilish and her brother, Finneas, as well as the pop star duo’s mother and father, as they invite Lisa to a jam session in the studio.
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Festival: Day two underway

INDIO (CNS) - Day two of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club with a jam-packed lineup that features festival staples and newcomers, a goodbye performance and the possibility of unreleased music being debuted by one of hip-hop's biggest stars. A shirtless Justin Bieber and a Harry Styles-Shania Twain The post Coachella Festival: Day two underway appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
