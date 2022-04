We've been warned, but can a warning really prepare you for what is about to happen? Not until the plan is put into reality. What exactly is the Veranda Plan? Besides sounding like a fantastically bingeable Netflix limited series, it's the plan to replace the Veranda Street Bridge...and a TON of thoughtful planning has been done to make this as smooth as possible.

FALMOUTH, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO