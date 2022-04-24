ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

‘Help us finish strong’; Marijuana legalization petition-signing

By Renee Ortiz
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Petition-signing events for marijuana legalization was scheduled for this weekend at different locations in South Dakota. Here’s one of them, where ‘South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws’ took...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 7

sandy
2d ago

Don't assume that everybody is going to drive stoned. But even if they did they would be a 1000 times better driver than anybody who drinks and drives. Marijuana does not affect you the same way that booze does.

Reply
11
