ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Artists wrap day 2 of 420ish Unity Festival

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDsWN_0fIwfMLj00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Day 2 of the inaugural 420ish Unity Festival wrapped up in Portsmouth Sunday night.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

After a successful day of hip hop music Saturday, day two of the 420ish Unity Festival got off to a hot start with over a dozen reggae artists. That includes Shaggy and Spice, as well as Sleepy U and Native Dread.

More than 3,000 people were at the festival on day one , according to organizers. The night ended with headliners City Girls and Rick Ross.

Traffic changes for 420ish Unity Festival

Festival co-host and Portsmouth native Coby Harper says the event showed that there’s positivity in Portsmouth.

“It’s for unity, unity for everyone, for all cities, all states to come out and to put Portsmouth on the map and have everyone in Virginia come out. That’s what unity is-have a good time, show love. Who doesn’t love music?” he said. Harper says that the event also provided many a place to go and have fun.

“We’re happy Portsmouth has something, but the whole 757 has something to go to,” he said.

While the festival turned out the way he expected, Harper says he too encountered many who didn’t believe it would happen, but believes now that people have seen the success, there will be more for years to come.

“Personally, I speak for myself, it was frustrating dealing with the skepticism and negativity online,’ he said. ” When you’re trying to provide something good for the people, you want to have support. Hopefully, after the success, we had last night and today, going forward year to year, we’ll be able to see that positivity.”

Organizers previously told 10 On Your Side that they have high hopes for the event.

“One of the number one things, you know, that we’re always going to struggle with us the stereotype,” said Germain Green, the festival organizer. “I mean the identity that comes with the city of Portsmouth.”

The festival had been in the works since last year, with the goal of “bringing people of all ages and ethnicities together.”

Tickets went on sale in January before necessary permits from the City of Portsmouth were approved and even though the festival is billed as a “music, food and canna festival,” the city has made clear marijuana — often termed 420 in slang — is not to be smoked on the festival grounds . There also won’t be alcohol.

State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), who championed the legislation that made recreational marijuana legal in the state and now owns her own cannabis shop , reassured this week the festival is set up for success.

She said 54 Portsmouth police officers and sheriff’s deputies were hired to help with security when it comes to security.

“It’s going to be an economic boost for the city … it’s going to bring people together,” Lucas said. “I’m hoping that it will be peaceful, if we pull that all off I think we are on our way to having a festival for Portsmouth that people can appreciate.”

Portsmouth Undersheriff Col. M.A. Waters told 10 On Your Side he was at the event all weekend and that there were no reported incidents.

Lucas says the festival will be back next year amid the success that some didn’t believe would happen.

“We’ve had a lot naysayers who said this wouldn’t happen especially when it started with the casino and the legalization of marijuana and especially with this festival. We’re starting to make believers out of them,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Portsmouth, VA
NBC12

Coyotes wandering in broad daylight alarm Richmond residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s springtime in Richmond and with spring comes new critters crawling about the city. The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications has started getting calls about coyotes wandering in the daylight, luckily these animals aren’t a problem most of the time. According to the Dept....
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Beloved tiger brothers set to depart from Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — If you've visited the Virginia Zoo, chances are you've seen this dynamic duo of tiger brothers romping around. Now, it's time to say goodbye. Stubbley and Osceola are brother Malayan tigers who were born at the zoo in 2016. When their mother was unable to care for them after birth, staff stepped in and raised them by hand.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Lucas
Person
Rick Ross
WAVY News 10

Dollar Tree holding nationwide job fair on April 27

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dollar Tree, a longtime staple of the Hampton Roads business community, hosts a national job fair on April 27. “With a keen focus on career advancement, as well as development and education opportunities, we are seeking talented leaders who are eager to come grow with us as we move to the next […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#Alcohol#Hip Hop Music#Marijuana#Unity Festival#Shaggy
WAVY News 10

Virginia International Tattoo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Booming drums, pipes and brass come together for a memorable evening at the Virginia International Tattoo. It gets underway this Thursday and this year is bigger and better then ever as they are celebrating their 25th Anniversary!. Color Sergeant and Pipe Major, Peter Grant of...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Jubilee returns this May

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Jubilee is returning this May after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. The spring festival at Chesapeake City Park will run from May 19-22. Admission is $3 per person. “We have some amazing talent in store for our guests this year thanks to our sponsor […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy