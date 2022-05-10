Selling Sunset’s Christine Just Responded to Jason Suggesting She Was Fired & There’s ‘Not a Place’ For Her

Click here to read the full article.

Warning: Selling Sunset season 5 spoilers. If you’ve seen the Selling Sunset season 5 finale, you may have one question on your mind: Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group?

As viewers know, Christine is one of several cast members on Selling Sunset , Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Before her career in real estate, Christine was a model and actress. She studied at the Julliard School of performing arts, according to TV Overmind , and has modeled for Vogue. She’s also acted in movies like Shark Night 3D , Humans vs. Zombies and Hot Tub Time Machine 2 , which she was credited as “Christine Bently.” “I was an actress, and for SAG, you have to be registered under the Screen Actor’s Guild. And Christine Quinn was a New York senator who was registered under the Screen Actor’s Guild, so I couldn’t use my name and had to come up with a last name. I was like, Umm… ‘Bently’ sounds cool,” Christine explained in a 2020 interview with the Daily Beast .

In an interview with StyleCaster in 2020, Christine explained how she became a part of the Selling Sunset cast. “I’ve been working at The Oppenheim Group for five years. All the girls in the office have this crazy reputation for being great friends and always going out on the town. We would get tables and bottle service. We were really well known in the industry—not only for real estate, but for going out and partying and being a big family,” she said at the time “One of the things Jason [Oppenheim] loves to do is marketing. Every year we have a group photoshoot that he puts on a billboard on Sunset, which is obviously really expensive to do. This was probably our third billboard, and Adam Divello, who is the creator of The Hills and Laguna Beach , was driving down Sunset and he saw it.”

She continued, “He was like, ‘There’s no way this is real. What is this? A modeling agency?’ He looked up our website and was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I cannot believe all these beautiful people are real estate agents.’ We had been approached before for shows, but obviously, we turned it down. Adam was like, ‘No really. You should look into who I am, and what I’ve done. I’ll do it really tastefully. Why don’t we just shoot a pilot?’ And we were like, ‘OK.’ A lot of the other girls were a little apprehensive about shooting the pilot and being on TV, but for me, I was like, ‘Yes! This is it! Let’s do it!’ We shot the pilot and it hung around for probably over a year. A lot of networks passed, and then we finally heard that Netflix picked it up.”

But has her time on Selling Sunset come to an end? Read on for what we know about if Christine Quinn was fired from The Oppenheim Group after Emma’s explosive claims about her in the Selling Sunset season 5 finale.

Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group?

Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group? The answer is no. But she also still isn’t employed at The Oppenheim Group. A week after Selling Sunset season 5 aired, Christine’s bio page on The Oppenheim Group’s website was removed. She’s also no longer listed as one of the 45 agents as part of the brokerage on The Oppenheim Group’s website. She still, however, is still featured on the Selling Sunset cast’s group photo on The Oppenheim Group’s homepage, alongside cast members: Chelsea Lazkani, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Vanessa Villela, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, and Emma Hernan.

A source also confirmed that Christine had left The Oppenheim Group to Us Weekly in April 2022. “It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” the insider said. During the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion in May 2022, Jason confirmed that Christine was no longer a part of The Oppenheim Group, but hinted that door was open for her return if she changed her behavior. “We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation,” he said. “She hasn’t reached out to talk about it. I know that she has some thoughts on it. ” He continued, “Right now, there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behavior, if she brings in a big listing – there’s a lot of reasons where I could consider her having a place at The Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now, there isn’t a place.”

After the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion aired in May 2022, however, Christine maintained that she left The Oppenheim Group on her own accord and that Jason didn’t fire her. “Of course there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming. I have my own company now lol,” she commented on a TikTok clip of Jason saying there wasn’t a “place” for her at The Oppenheim Group.

Christine was also the only cast member missing from the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, which filmed three days after the premiere of the fifth season. A representative for Christine claimed at the time that she didn’t attend the reunion because she tested positive for COVID-19. “Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” the representative said. “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.” A source told Us Weekly at the time that Selling Sunset producers knew that Amanza, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, wouldn’t be filming the reunion, but news about Christine’s diagnosis came much later. “Producers were scrambling with the positive COVID test result news for Christine,” the source said. “The video chat option was a last-minute offer.”

The campaign for Christine to be fired from The Oppenheim Group started in episode 8 of Selling Sunset season 5 after Emma , claims to Mary , Christine’s manager, that she tried to steal one of her clients. “An associate of Christine contacted my client and offered $5,000 on her behalf to not work with me and to work with her instead,” Emma tells Mary. “The worst part of it is he said to me, ‘I want you to be aware that she said that she was out to sabotage you.’ I’ve met a lot of people, and I’ve never met such a nasty, evil person in my life.” Mary responds, “This is beyond unethical. I’ve never, ever seen somebody do this. She just put the nail in her coffin.”

The episode continues with Mary telling Jason , the president of The Oppenheim Group, about Emma’s claims. “Emma sat me down. She told me that she found out that Christine offered to pay one of Emma’s clients, for him not to work with Emma,” Mary says. Jason responds, “Sorry. Say that again? Christine offered to pay a client money not to work with Emma? Just to be spiteful?” Mary then tells Jason that she called Emma’s client to confirm the allegations. “In my opinion, she would be fired,” Mary says. Jason responds, “If this is true, I cannot have an agent acting unethically towards anyone, let alone towards an agent in our own office.” Mary adds, “And she’s pulling clients into this! She’s just crossed the line in every way possible.”

During the Selling Sunset season 5 finale, Mary and Jason call Christine to a meeting to investigate the claims. Before the meeting, Jason tells Emma that, if the allegations about Christine are true, she doesn’t have a place at The Oppenheim Group. “I can’t allow that behavior at the office, at all,” he says. As time passes and texts and calls to Christine go unanswered, Mary and Jason realize that Christine isn’t showing up to the meeting. “There is absolutely no truth to this. I don’t know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad, and stir the pot and make up lies about me, ” Christine says in a confessional interview. “This whole game of trying to defame me over and over and over again is just really getting old.” When Christine is a no-show, Mary and Jason discuss how Christine has also not shown up to other meetings because of her behavior toward other agents at The Oppenheim Group. During her confessional interview, Christine explain that she didn’t feel the need to attend the meeting with Jason and Mary. “No, I don’t think I need to have a conversation with Mommy and Daddy,” she says. “Oops, I mean Jason and Mary. No, I don’t think I need to have a conversation with them.”

The episode continues with Jason telling Mary that Christine was one of the first agents he hired at The Oppenheim Group, but his perspective of her has changed ever since her drama with other Oppneheim Group agents, including Chrishell Stause , Jason’s girlfriend at the time, whom Christine claimed was “getting listings cause she’s fucking the boss.” When Mary asks Jason what he’s going to do and if Emma’s claims are the “end of Christine,” the scene ends on a cliffhanger.

Before her page was removed from The Oppenheim Group’s website, Christine’s bio read, “Everything is bigger in Texas, including Dallas native Christine Quinn’s beaming southern charm and desire to be at the top of the Los Angeles real-estate market. After a successful career in fashion and entertainment, including a feature in Vogue magazine and others, Christine traveled the world for two years. During her travels, she discovered her love of architecture and interior design, which ultimately led her back to Los Angeles to pursue a career in real estate. Since then, Christine has been attracting Hollywood’s elite looking to purchase primary residences, second homes, luxury condos, and investment properties, as well as facilitating first time homeowners to acquire their dream home. Christine’s southern roots and family values are what set her apart from others in the industry. She believes that honesty and integrity are the golden standards in business.” Christine’s email at The Oppenheim Group was christine@ogroup.com.

In an interview with Extra in April 2022, Chelsea Lazkani, another agent at The Oppenheim Group and one of Christine’s friends on Selling Sunset season 5, claimed that she didn’t know if Christine was fired from the brokerage because Selling Sunset producers want her and her cast’s reactions on camera if it does happen. “Can you tell me? I’ll be really upset, honestly, if she does… I’m probably gonna cry, so when you find out, please let me know because I have no idea,” she said. ““If we have all the information, we can’t fake. If Christine is leaving the brokerage, I won’t know because they will want to keep that part of it very organic for TV and get that reaction.”

Chelsea also told Extra that she isn’t taking sides in Christine and Emma’s feud. “I genuinely have no idea… I’m friends with both of them… I’m so opinionated that I don’t need to know things that don’t affect my own pocket, especially when it pertains to two people I deeply care about,” she said. Chelsea also opened up about balancing her friendship with Chrishell, another enemy of Christine’s. “I’m a wife and I’m a mother and I’m a businesswoman, so that takes precedence over everything. When I choose to give my energy to drama, it detracts from my energy of being a mother and being a good wife… I choose not to focus my energy there,” she said.

Christine also responded to rumors that she had been fired from Selling Sunset in October 2021, around the time the finale filmed. “I assure you I am at all the same events as them. I just do my job and head back to my family. Don’t need a photo to prove anything lol,” she tweeted in response to a Twitter user who wondered why she wasn’t in Instagram photos with the cast.

After the Selling Sunset season 5 finale, Christine also liked a Twitter user’s tweet speculating that Emma’s claims were for TV. “I’m still shocked at the bribery plot in #SellingSunset because there’s NO WAY, NO WAY, this is real. I even believe they did that to tarnish @XtineQuinn reputation cause she has her new agency. And no shade, but Mary was not a good enough actress to make it believable,” the tweet read.

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.

Buy: ‘How to Be a Boss B*tch’ by Christine Quinn $9.99+

For more about Christine Quinn, read her book, How to Be a Boss B*tch: Stop Apologizing For Who You Are And Get the Life You Want . The book, which will be released on May 17, 2022, is a part tell-all, and part how-to about Christine manifested her own success and went from being a high-school dropout to a self-made millionaire. The book—which is called a “modern guide to living a bold, authentic life”—includes tips on how to brand one’s self with a “signature style” and to use “opponent’s poison as your power.” “Let’s get one thing straight right up front: If you’re going to call me a bitch, I’m going to take it as a compliment,” Christine writes in the book.

