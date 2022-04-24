ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer Drew Barr remembered as 'Godly' man by those he helped

CAYCE, S.C. — Following the tragic killing of Cayce Police Officer Roy "Drew" Barr, support has poured out from the lives he's touched over the years. People who knew him are describing him as a kind, godly man that was dedicated to service. 'He is the epitome, I...

Monetta Fire Department mourns loss of Officer Drew Barr

MONETTA, S.C. — Dozens of people who knew Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr are grieving this week. Remembrances of him continue as the community prepares to say goodbye Thursday afternoon. Although an officer in Cayce, Barr worked as a volunteer firefighter in the Monetta community as well. Brian Kaney...
News19 WLTX

'It was very important for us to show our respect': Residents pay respect during Officer Barr's procession

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County residents young and old are mourning the loss of fallen officer Drew Barr of the Cayce Police Department. On Monday, several law enforcement agencies, including the West Columbia Police Department, the Cayce Police Department, the Columbia Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, North Myrtle Beach DPS, Horry County Sheriff's Department and the Horry Police Department escorted Officer Barr's body to a local funeral home in a procession.
