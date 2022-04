The Angels staved off a series sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, despite blowing a six-run lead they gained in the first inning of play. Orioles starter Chris Ellis (1-1, 10.38 ERA) lasted just five batters before getting the hook, though he was credited with five of the Angels six runs scored in the first, highlighted by a nearly 400-foot grand slam off the bat of Angels outfielder Jo Adell - the second of his young career. Ellis walked Shohei Ohtani to start the game, plunked Mike Trout and walked Anthony Rendon to load the bases before allowing...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO