The Oasis Academy softball team out-slugged Smith Valley, 30-19, last Tuesday in Lyon County. The Bighorns improved to 8-2 in the 1A Northern League and currently sit in third behind Wells (3-0) and Coleville (9-2). They traveled to Sierra Sage/ROP this week and visit Whittell on Friday. The season finale is against Smith Valley at 4 p.m. on May 3, which is also Senior Day. The playoffs begin the following week.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO