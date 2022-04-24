ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Bam Adebayo: Starting Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Adebayo (quadriceps) is starting Sunday's Game 4 against Atlanta. Adebayo was...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Adebayo
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Heat
ClutchPoints

Bam Adebayo matches Dwyane Wade feat as Heat advance in 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat played Game 5 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks without both Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, but that was no problem. The Heat held off the Hawks in a 97-94 victory, earning a 4-1 series win to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Miami did it with yet another sterling defensive effort against Trae Young, plus a shocking team-high 23 points from the rarely used Victor Oladipo.
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Butler drops 36 as Heat overwhelm struggling Young, Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Miami used team defense to smother Atlanta's Trae Young and then leaned on Jimmy Butler to take the scoring lead. Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Heat beat the Hawks 110-86 while again shutting down Young on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC New York

Heat's Lowry Ruled Out of Game 5 Vs. Hawks With Hamstring Injury

For the second straight game, the Miami Heat will be without point guard Kyle Lowry. The team announced Monday that the 36-year-old will miss Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday with a left hamstring strain. Forwards P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Lowry turned into a Heat coach during Game 4

Kyle Lowry was forced to miss Sunday’s Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks with a hamstring injury, but that did not stop him from being heavily involved in his Miami Heat’s efforts. Lowry was coaching his team hard on Sunday. He was seen on multiple occasions giving players...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy