ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Jack by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts; Wheeler FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill...Gray...Wheeler Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 5 to 7 Friday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 234 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Variadero, or 31 miles southwest of Mosquero, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San Miguel County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Las Animas; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM MDT FOR EASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS EASTERN CROWLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 144 PM MDT, the leading edge of strong winds from dissipating showers were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Wild Horse Point to 8 miles southeast of Higbee, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Ordway, Swink, Sugar City, Cheraw and Higbee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Hunt, TX
County
Young County, TX
City
Greenville, TX
City
Jacksboro, TX
City
Decatur, TX
City
Bowie, TX
County
Lamar County, TX
City
Montague, TX
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Bonham, TX
City
Breckenridge, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Frisco, TX
County
Wise County, TX
City
Bridgeport, TX
County
Hunt County, TX
City
Olney, TX
City
Gainesville, TX
County
Jack County, TX
City
Cooper, TX
County
Fannin County, TX
County
Grayson County, TX
County
Delta County, TX
City
Plano, TX
County
Stephens County, TX
County
Palo Pinto County, TX
County
Collin County, TX
City
Nocona, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
County
Cooke County, TX
City
Fannin, TX
County
Denton County, TX
County
Montague County, TX
City
Denison, TX
City
Paris, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Beaver; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill...Gray...Wheeler Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 5 to 7 Friday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger Critical to Extreme Fire Weather Conditions Possible on Friday A combination of very dry air, hot temperatures, and gusty southwest winds will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY, WINDY, AND HOT CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING... Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Mid to upper 90s * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE COMBINED PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect for Thursday because it was upgraded to a warning. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith Randall and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 4 to 6 Thursday. As high as 5 to 7 Friday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 12 PM Thursday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Thursday. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Commerce#Flower Mound#Mineral Wells
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Hansford, Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Hansford; Hutchinson RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE COMBINED PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * Affected Area...In Texas...Hansford...Hutchinson...Carson and Armstrong. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 5 to 7 Friday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier .Lingering overland flooding resides within the central and northern Red River Valley, mainly within and north of Grand Forks County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain and snowmelt in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Nekoma, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston and Olga.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 08:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Hidalgo and Willacy. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts between 0.5 and 1 inch are expected over the area, especially locations in and around Monte Alto and Hargill. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hargill, Lasara, Hargill Elementary, Lasara Elementary School, Monte Alto, Jose Borrego Middle School, Mcallen, Hargill Reservoir and Stockholm. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 15:23:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Miguel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your local law enforcement and the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for central and northeast San Miguel County until 330 PM MDT.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224 and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and Baca County Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220, 221, 222, and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Lake, Chaffee, and Fremont counties, the Wet Mountains Valley, the eastern mountains and all of the southeast plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...225...226...227...228 229...230...231...232...233...234...235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...225 226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Timing...Friday morning through Friday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224 and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and Baca County Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220, 221, 222, and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Lake, Chaffee, and Fremont counties, the Wet Mountains Valley, the eastern mountains and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224 and 237. * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Warning: Noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. Watch: Friday morning through Friday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Haskell, Morton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant; Haskell; Morton; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Morton, southeastern Grant, northern Stevens and southwestern Haskell Counties through 500 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moscow, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Moscow around 420 PM CDT. Cave around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ryus and Satanta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE COMBINED PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect for Thursday because it was upgraded to a warning. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith Randall and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 4 to 6 Thursday. As high as 5 to 7 Friday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 12 PM Thursday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Thursday. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 13:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy