7 biggest Eagles related storylines to watch during the 2022 NFL draft

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
With the NFL draft just days away, the Eagles will now enter the final phase of preparation for the biggest selection weekend in recent franchise history.

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman has created flexibility with valuable assets over the next few years and with the Eagles having two first-round picks, they’ve spent months diligently evaluating college football’s top talent in hopes of retooling an aging roster.

Philadelphia will enter Thursday night with 10 total picks, including two selections in the first round at pick Nos. 15 and 18.

With the recent struggles of properly evaluating talent, Howie Roseman would likely be best served trading up to acquire a dynamic player that can hit the ground running from day one.

With draft week just hours away from the beginning, here are the 7 biggest Eagles-related storylines to follow.

1

Eagles draft WR in round one?

(Columbus Dispatch photo / USA TODAY Network)

The expectation is that Philadelphia will add a wide receiver early on for the third straight year and the 2022 class is filled with star talent, but none on the level of say a Ja’Marr Chase.

Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson, Treylon Burks, and Drake London are players that could finally give the Eagles an aerial assault on offense.

2

Eagles trading up for dynamic player?

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Taking a risk means targeting a game-changing player that’ll be can’t miss for years to come.

Derek Stingley Jr, Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner are among the players Howie Roseman could leap for.

3

Will the Eagles draft a LB?

Philadelphia has hosted two linebackers on top-30 visits and 2022 provides the most valuable opportunity to address the position early on.

Players like Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean, Chad Muma, Christian Harris, and Channing Tindall all fit the mold.

4

Howie Roseman prepared to take risk?

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Roseman is a risk-taker and Thursday’s first-round provides the perfect backdrop for the Eagles to jump inside the top-10, or acquire a dynamic player from another team via trade.

“I think we spent a lot of time, Coach (Nick Sirianni) and I talk about this all the time, if we’re going to be the same as everyone else, we’re probably going to finish in the middle of the pack. Sometimes you have to take risks and you have to stand out there and do something different than everyone else. So that doesn’t mean that there aren’t right decisions to make at that position. But at the same time, if you’re doing the same thing that everyone else is doing, you’re probably a step late.”

5

Eagles support Hurts

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Eagles talk about supporting Hurts and landing the third-year star another dynamic playmaker while avoiding adding a distraction at quarterback could be the best route.

6

Nick Sirianni's influence on draft

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ head coach was noncommital when asked about a select positional focus in Thursday’s first round.

“You’re always looking to make your team better, so you’re looking at all accounts. I don’t think it’s fair for me to say, ‘Well OK, the offense is more important than defense or defense is more important than offense.’ We’re just looking to get our team better. How do you do that? By getting good players.”

Philadelphia has more holes on the defensive side of the ball, but Sirianni was hired because of his offensive acumen.

7

Safety net

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it be Lewis Cine, Smoke Monday, Jalen Pitre, or the dynamic Kyle Hamilton, there are plenty of options at the position and Philadelphia has a huge need.

With ten picks overall and two in the third round, the Eagles should land a dynamic player at that position.

