AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At Fort Defiance High School, a group of students is raising money to help one of their own. It comes after their tennis coach, better known as “Coach K”, had some serious car troubles with his car breaking down. His students say despite that, he still found a way to get to every single practice to support the kids.

FORT DEFIANCE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO