Fairmont native wins US Sprint Enduro sequence

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – Fairmont native Layne Michael raced in a U.S. Sprint Enduro sequence at Track 93 in Rivesville on April 23 and 24.

The Rivesville race was the 6th race in the sequence. Racers of all ages competed in 6 tests each day to earn a total time. They race to earn the fastest time possible in order to reach the lowest total time at the end of the day.

According to unofficial results when the race finished on Sunday at 4 p.m., Michael placed in first with a total time of 36 minutes and 22 seconds. Close behind in second place was Josh Toth with 36 minutes and 29 seconds.

“To have a race in my home town, you know, you get to see all your friends you went to school with, or rode with growing up, so it’s something pretty special. Definitely it would be nice to win in front of all of them, not as much for them, but for me. It’s something I’ve been needing all year so, its super cool to come to my home town and see all my friends and family and people you grew up with,” Layne Michael, Pro 1 Class.

“It’s over two days of racing, you get to compete against some of the fastest people in the country, U.S. Sprint Enduro has like some of the fastest racers, and were pretty happy to have one of our fastest racers our last years champion was Layne Michael, and he’s racing here today, doing his best, and putting down some really fast times, its all about fast time,” Nancy Schlag, Co-founder, U.S. Sprint Enduro.

The first U.S. Sprint Enduro World Championship will be at Rivers Edge in Virginia on July 9 and 10.

