ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

These parties start with a blank canvas (and a little cannabis)

By Julia Carmel, New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Moise Joseph spent his Wednesday night standing at the front of a smoky room, blunt in hand, teaching a dozen people how to paint a sunset. “You can make it straight if you’d like. It doesn’t have to have that fish-eye scope,” Joseph said as he demonstrated how...

www.boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

America's weed legalization: five things to know

As pot smokers prepare to light up for "4/20" -- the annual counter-cultural celebration of cannabis held on April 20 -- the United States' legalization experiment blazes ahead. Just a few conservative states such as Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska have held off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Colorado State
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#New York City Mayor#Puff
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Cannabis Dispensaries to Open in New York State Soon?

As the state of New Jersey celebrates a historic day, one must wonder when the state of New York can say the same? However, one state executive says that day will soon arrive. April 21, 2022, marks the first day in New Jersey history that marijuana can be sold to adults 21 and over, even without a medical weed card. Lines formed around the block, as a number of the Garden State's new dispensaries opened their doors to the public for the first time.
POLITICS
CNET

4/20 Gift Guide: The Best Weed Gadgets and Cannabis Gear

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. About two-thirds of Americans want recreational marijuana legalized on a federal level, according to a poll that was auspiciously released today. With cannabis having been legalized for either recreational or medical in 37 states across the US, the formerly hush-hush holiday held on April 20 -- more commonly known as "4/20" -- is now being celebrated much more openly.
SHOPPING
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Is Europe More Accepting of Weed Than Colorado?

Dear Stoner: I’ve seen way more cannabis acceptance in Amsterdam than Denver. I don’t get the Mile High reputation. Dear Kade: Unlike Amsterdam, Denver actually has licensed stores where you can buy cannabis — more per capita than anywhere else in the United States, mind you — and our pot is a helluva lot better than the ’90s weed sold in Amsterdam coffee shops, which could be closed to tourists if that city’s mayor gets her way. I’ll also have you know that Denver was recently ranked #1 and #2 on lists of American stoner cities by Real Estate Witch and LawnStarter, two prestigious companies that we’ve definitely heard of before and that would never create headline-grabbing lists for media plugs.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Paintings
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Boston Globe

Ask the Remodeler: A corner crack drywall hack

Q. There is one area in my dining room, which is a modern addition to my 1898 house, where the drywall tape is splitting down the exterior corner. (This old house often has cracks in the paint that show up during the low humidity of wintertime.) I have researched the Web and found mostly advice that I hire a plasterer to remove the old tape and re-mud the entire corner. However, I also found one Facebook source who said I could just clean it up and use paintable grout to fill the crack. The crack is not wide, so I like this answer. The source said using grout allows the house to flex. What should I do?
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Let us know: Who serves the best Vietnamese pho in Greater Boston?

Phở Le in Fields Corner? Phở Pasteur in Chinatown? Tell us your favorite spot. Craving a flavorful bowl of soup? Consider grabbing some phở, a popular Vietnamese dish made from a savory broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat (although vegetarian versions can be found). Phở is said to have originated in Northern Vietnam, and today it is served in restaurants and food stalls across the country. It’s known for its aromatic taste and fragrant spices, and you can try Boston’s take on the fare by venturing out to local eateries.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy