Illinois 143 resurfacing begins Monday

 3 days ago
Route 143 lane closures begin between U.S. 40 in Highland and Main Street/Baumann Road in Pierron, weather permitting.  (File)

HIGHLAND -- The Illinois Department of Transportation said there will be intermittent lane closures of Route 143 between U.S. 40 in Highland and Main Street/Baumann Road in Pierron beginning Monday, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This project will provide a new asphalt surface and it should be completed by mid-June.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

