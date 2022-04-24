ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Body of missing person found after boat incident at Lake Pleasant

By Kasey Brammell
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has called off a search at Lake Pleasant after a body was located. Search crews were called to the lake Sunday afternoon after a...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 2

Related
AZFamily

Nicholas Cowan released from hospital Monday afternoon, arrested

Wrapping buildings like this can be rare, Welsh says, but the technique was recently used to protect the structure which was built in the 1870s. Specialty officers have even been moved to the streets to patrol. Amid these changes, police chief Jeri Williams is prioritizing positions that work directly with the community daily.
PHOENIX, AZ
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Crime & Safety
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Peoria, AZ
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Boating#Swimming#Accident#Mcso
Daily Mail

Tour boat with 26 people aboard, including two children, missing after it sinks off coast of Japan - with no sign of survivors

A sightseeing tour boat with 26 people aboard, including two children, is missing after sinking off the coast of Japan - with no sign of survivors after seven hours. The boat is understood to have sent out a call warning that it was sinking off the Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Hokkaido before contact was lost, according to the Japan Coastguard.
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 81-year-old man from boat

LITTLE BLACK RIVER, G.A. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) airlifted an 81-year-old man from his sinking boat. According to the USCG Southeast, at 8:32 p.m. on Saturday, Coast Guard Station Tybee officials relayed a message from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to the Coast Guard Sector Charleston stating that a man was on a […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy