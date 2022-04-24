ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-packaged Whole Foods meal recalled due to potential listeria contamination

By Nouran Salahieh, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – Whole Foods Market red lentil dal is being recalled due to potential listeria contamination, authorities announced Thursday. The dal, which is produced by Bakkavor USA, contains pickled curry cauliflower that is being recalled by another company, Doux South Specialties, due to a potential contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

Bakkavor stopped production of the Whole Foods dal and issued a recall of the product, which was distributed to locations nationwide, with the exception of Hawaii.

Recall: Zucchini sold at Walmart in 18 states may pose salmonella risk

The FDA and Doux South Specialties are still investigating the cause of the contamination. No illnesses have been reported.

The dal was sold in 12-ounce trays with the UPC code 1 95515 02394 8, and “use by” dates of 4/15/2022, 4/17/2022, 4/18/2022, 4/19/2022, 4/22/2022, 4/24/2022, 4/25/2022 and 4/26/2022.

Whole Foods Market red lentil dal is being recalled due to potential listeria contamination. (Bakkavor)

Customers who purchased any of the recalled products at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund.

More information on the recall can be found at the FDA’s official website.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy people may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. A listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Comments / 0

