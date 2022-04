Photos of the Texas Army National Guard who went missing while attempting to save migrants crossing a river in Eagle Pass have been released. The soldier is identified as 22-year-old Bishop E. Evans from Arlington, Texas. He went missing on Friday after entering a river in Eagle Pass in order to help two migrants who "appeared to be drowning as they illegally crossed the river from Mexico to the United States," according to officials.

EAGLE PASS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO