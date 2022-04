In a surprising decision, Baylor has named Blake Shapen its starting quarterback for the 2022 season, according to multiple reports. Shapen beat out incumbent senior Gerry Bohanon and redshirt freshman Kyron Drones during an open competition in spring practice. Meanwhile, in the wake of the decision, Bohanon has opted to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer. He is a graduate transfer with up to two years of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA-granted free year of eligibility.

