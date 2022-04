Editor’s note: The photos contained in this story may be graphic to some viewers. The photos have been blurred. SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has started an investigation after residents in a Myrtle-beach area apartment complex complained about ducks disappearing near where they live. “At the request of residents […]

SOCASTEE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO