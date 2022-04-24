ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

KPD investigating after two people hurt in East Knoxville shooting

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne victim was taken to UT Medical...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

KPD: Police investigating after body found in Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police say a body has been recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday morning. KPD said they responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. of a woman floating unresponsive near the Henley Street Bridge. Kayakers had spotted the body while out on the Tennessee River. The body was recovered by Knoxville Fire Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One dead after shooting in Orange Mound, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting in Orange Mound that left one person dead. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Park Avenue for a shooting just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, officers found one person dead, officials said. According to...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kpd#Violent Crime#Ut Medical Center
WREG

LIFE: Man robs 3 gas stations in 1 day, kills clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison after robbing four gas stations and killing the store clerk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Decardo Moore, 22, walked into an Exxon gas station on Stage Road in March 2019 demanding money from the store clerk and two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOV 9

Man dead after motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident late Saturday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol confirming that 20-year-old Jesse Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Jefferson County. Fulton was driving westbound when he tried...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBIR

THP: 13-year-old girl hit by car in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car Saturday night according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened in Anderson County near Edgemoor Road and Terisu Circle around 9:30 p.m. A car was travelling west on Edgemoor Road when a pedestrian ran out onto the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Family searches for answers following inmate van crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family continues to search for answers Friday following an intense inmate van crash on Wednesday. Highway Patrol officials said eight people, including six inmates, were in a van heading west on I-40 when a tire blew out, and the van tumbled down a hill. Amanda...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy