KPD investigating after two people hurt in East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police say a body has been recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday morning. KPD said they responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. of a woman floating unresponsive near the Henley Street Bridge. Kayakers had spotted the body while out on the Tennessee River. The body was recovered by Knoxville Fire Department.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting in Orange Mound that left one person dead. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Park Avenue for a shooting just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, officers found one person dead, officials said. According to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating an incident that left two people dead, including a child. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue for a wounding call just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found five stabbing victims. One victim was pronounced dead at...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison after robbing four gas stations and killing the store clerk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Decardo Moore, 22, walked into an Exxon gas station on Stage Road in March 2019 demanding money from the store clerk and two other […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident late Saturday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol confirming that 20-year-old Jesse Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Jefferson County. Fulton was driving westbound when he tried...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after Memphis Police say she stabbed her husband to death after the pair argued. The incident unfolded April 24 when police responded to an armed party call at 832 Wrenwood. Officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, according...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — A prison van overturned and crashed on a Tennessee interstate Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The van, carrying six prisoners, was traveling down I-40, on its way to Hardeman County from Nashville, according to the THP. Around 2:15 p.m., as the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car Saturday night according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened in Anderson County near Edgemoor Road and Terisu Circle around 9:30 p.m. A car was travelling west on Edgemoor Road when a pedestrian ran out onto the...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A child freed themselves from a Johnson City man’s choking grip by biting him, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Authorities revealed they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Woodlyn Drive at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, and an investigation led to the […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family continues to search for answers Friday following an intense inmate van crash on Wednesday. Highway Patrol officials said eight people, including six inmates, were in a van heading west on I-40 when a tire blew out, and the van tumbled down a hill. Amanda...
