Al Pacino has officially been pictured with his latest rumored new girlfriend. And the 81-year-old actor’s rumored new beau is following in the same footsteps as his past girlfriends – at least as far as her age is concerned, anyway – as she is more than 50 years his junior! The Godfather star’s 28-year-old new girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, might look a little familiar to some eagle-eyed fans, as the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony previously dated Rolling Stones singer, Sir Mick Jagger when she was 23 and he was 74! They reportedly dated for three years, before ending things in 2017.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO