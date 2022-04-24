ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police seek relatives of Maui deceased

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQcHQ_0fIwXjfK00

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department has several unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility.

Police need the public’s help to contact family members of the deceased.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The bodies that have not been claimed died anywhere from February 2021 to March 2022.

If no one claims the bodies in reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated.

If you have any information, please call (808)463-3833.

Rickey Moore

Charles Powell

George Kahula

Daniel Reed

Barbara Dickenson

Charles Stuart

Robert Dill

Jess Mcgowan

Richard Smith

Nicholas Warhus

Kathleen Reiff

Comments / 0

Related
West Hawaii Today

Police seek info on apparent hit-and-run crash in Kona

Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together a traffic incident that left a moped driver critically injured early Sunday on Kuakini Highway, south of Sea View Circle, in Kailua-Kona. Around 3:04 a.m. officers received a report of a blue Kymco moped lying on the...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Maui News

Inmate serving 10-year term for beating a MCCC jail guard

WAILUKU — An inmate was sentenced to a 10-year prison term for assaulting a Maui Community Correctional Center guard, who is still recovering from injuries he suffered in the attack more than three years ago. “The bottom line is the victim has suffered severely from the beating you gave...
WAILUKU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Robert
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Maui#Charles Stuart#Wailuku#Ios
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KITV.com

Alcohol containers, drugs found in pickup involved in Big Island crash; driver arrested

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police say they found multiple alcohol containers and drugs in a truck involved in a motorcycle crash last week in Wainaku. On Monday, Hawaii Island police identified the driver of that truck as 48-year-old Joshua Manzano-Hill of Hilo. He was charged with negligent injury, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, and drug offenses.
HILO, HI
KHON2

KHON2

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy