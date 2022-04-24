Police seek relatives of Maui deceased
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department has several unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility.
Police need the public’s help to contact family members of the deceased.
The bodies that have not been claimed died anywhere from February 2021 to March 2022.
If no one claims the bodies in reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated.
If you have any information, please call (808)463-3833.
Rickey Moore
Charles Powell
George Kahula
Daniel Reed
Barbara Dickenson
Charles Stuart
Robert Dill
Jess Mcgowan
Richard Smith
Nicholas Warhus
Kathleen Reiff
