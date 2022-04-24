ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Gators earn a pair of recruiting predictions over the weekend

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RA7gi_0fIwWocE00

Corey Bender of Gators Online submitted a pair of On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine picks in favor of Florida on Friday. Four-star offensive lineman Knijeah Harris and four-star defensive lineman Will Norman are the two names he expects to end up with the Gators when all is said done.

Both recruits are rated four stars on the On3 consensus and come out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Harris has been linked with Florida recently, picking up a handful of crystal ball predictions from the 247Sports staff as well. He’ll decide on May 7 and has already named the Gators as one of the five finalists in his recruitment. Bender said that a source close to Harris told him that it would be a “real shocker” if the 6-foot-3-inch, 327-pounder ended up elsewhere.

With that in mind, Bender logged his prediction with a 75% confidence level, the highest of the three picks cast in favor of UF. The RPM has Harris at a 95.5% chance to land in Gainesville. He’s the No. 384 overall recruit on the On3 Consensus and the No. 27 interior offensive lineman.

Norman is the higher-ranked recruit of the two at No. 123 overall and No. 17 among defensive linemen, but Bender’s confidence level is only at 50% with him. Florida has been aggressive in recruiting the in-state blue-chipper and are sitting on top of things along with LSU and Texas A&M. Norman’s opinion of Florida has become more favorable with every visit, and Billy Napier and Co. are only ramping things up as the summer approaches.

Norman could decide over the summer or as early as May, and Bender believes that the Gators have done enough to get the call if things ended today. There is, however, a game-changing offer out there that could affect the climate of Norman’s recruitment. If Dabo Swinney and Clemson come knocking, Florida could face some serious competition.

If the Gators can nab both of these guys over the summer, the recruiting class will look a lot stronger than it does right now. Napier needs a big haul in 2023, and these could be some of the first dominoes to fall in his plan.

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

New SEC coach makes strong impression on Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, is still deciding where he wants to play college football. While SEC schools like Alabama and Georgia are among the favorites to land the quarterback, there’s one SEC school that is under the radar thanks to the impression made by its new head coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Three-star quarterback Malachi Singleton chooses Arkansas over Hurricanes, others

A standout quarterback on the Miami Hurricanes’ recruiting board opted to go in another direction. Malachi Singleton, a three-star prospect, picked Arkansas over Miami, Georgia and UCF. He announced his decision on CBS Sports on Monday afternoon. “The relationships I’ve built with all the coaches (played a big role),” Singleton said on the broadcast. “They’re really good people, even better ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Bradenton, FL
Football
Bradenton, FL
College Sports
Bradenton, FL
Sports
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Gators Online#Img Academy#Lsu#Texas A M
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A Warning For College Football Fans

College football in the 2010s compared to the 2020s is an entirely different landscape. Paul Finebaum doesn’t just think the current NIL and transfer portal frenzy is unsustainable; he believes it could be the end of the sport as we used to know it. College football is slowly, but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL, College Football Fans Send Well Wishes To Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit was originally scheduled to be in Vegas this week, providing coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft for ESPN. Unfortunately, there’s been a change in plans due to an unforeseen circumstance. Herbie shared on social media today that a blood clot was recently found in his system. “Hey...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Military training coming to Central Florida in the next few weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. — About 2,000 military members from active and reserve units are taking part in combat training at facilities in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The Mississippi National Guard said in a news release that the Southern Strike exercise began Thursday and goes through May 3. It includes training for conventional operations, counterinsurgency, close air support, search and rescue, noncombatant evacuation and maritime special operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy