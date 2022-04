A new report has confirmed previous details about WWE having reached out to NJPW last year. You may recall that back in May of 2021, it was reported that WWE had been in talks with NJPW for a potential deal that would have seen WWE become NJPW’s exclusive business partner in the US. Of course, those talks didn’t come to fruition and AEW is now set to host a joint PPV with NJPW, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, in June.

