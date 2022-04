20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic announced during the on-court trophy presentation in Belgrade that his physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic would no longer be traveling with him. Amanovic is a family man who has three kids, and even though he won't be traveling with Djokovic anymore, he will remain closely associated to the Serb as he will remain a part of the Novak Tennis Centre family.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO