ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith holding design workshops for dog park at Chaffee Crossing

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UH0MS_0fIwVds200

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith, Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, and Sebastian County invite the public to attend two upcoming community workshops for the design of the city’s new dog park at Chaffee Crossing.

The workshops will enable the public to provide ideas, input, and feedback on future amenities for the new 24-acre dog park located at the intersection of Fort Chaffee Boulevard and Taylor Avenue.

Fort Smith hears thoughts on proposed homeless center

The community workshops will take place as follows:

  • Community Workshop #1

April 28, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Chaffee Crossing
Chaffee Crossing Media Center
7801 Ellis St., Fort Smith

  • Community Workshop #2

May 12, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
City of Fort Smith
Blue Lion
101 N. 2 nd Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901

“Public input is integral to any public project design, but this one is particularly important because not only does it involve the public, it involves their experience with their pets. We want to hear from each one of them so we plan the best design possible,” says City Administrator Carl Geffken.

The public can also provide input through an online survey , which will be available until May 6, 2022.

The dog park’s final design will be unveiled at a public meeting on May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting at the Blue Lion on 101 N. 2 nd Street.

The joint project replaces the former park at the Fort Smith airport and the new park is slated to open in late summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Fort Smith nonprofit offers physical therapy through horseback riding

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Therapy can utilize a variety of tools to help patients with individual needs. At Manes and Miracles, the tools used are horses. Manes and Miracles is home to 10 horses who currently assist therapists utilizing hippotherapy. This is a specialized therapeutic technique that uses the natural gait and movement of a horse. The movement of the horse mimics the pelvic movement of people and provides riders with over 3,000 postural positions in a single 30-minute session.
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
County
Sebastian County, AR
Sebastian County, AR
Government
Fort Smith, AR
Lifestyle
City
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Pets & Animals
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Officers investigating suicide near River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating what they believe to be a suicide near the River Market Thursday. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Markham Street near Scott Street. Police also noted that the intersections on Markham between Scott and Main Streets are closed. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
South Ark Daily

Dumas Arkansas Police Department Thanks Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department Durning Recent Search Of School District

On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Design#Fort Smith Community#City
KHBS

LIVE: Tornado warning for Fort Smith, Van Buren, River Valley

A TORNADO WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE RIVER VALLEY. WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ABOVE FOR UPDATES. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is asking everyone in the storm's path to get in their safe spots immediately. The storm could produce a tornado at any moment. Storm spotters reported seeing...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
5NEWS

Zoning plan for Next Step Day Room in Fort Smith approved

FORT SMITH, Ark — After months of requests, rejected requests, community meetings, study sessions, and negotiations, the Fort Smith Board of Directors voted to approve a planned zoning district (PZD) at 815 S. Sixth Street that will allow a new facility for Next Step Day Room (NSDR). The ordinance...
FORT SMITH, AR
WFXR

“Barks ‘n Rec 2022” fundraiser underway for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Saint Francis Service Dogs has officially kicked off its second annual spring fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec,” which encourages people to get active for a good cause. From Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24, organizers say you can participate in your favorite activities with your pets by your side — and […]
ROANOKE, VA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy