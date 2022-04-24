Fort Smith holding design workshops for dog park at Chaffee Crossing

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith, Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, and Sebastian County invite the public to attend two upcoming community workshops for the design of the city’s new dog park at Chaffee Crossing.

The workshops will enable the public to provide ideas, input, and feedback on future amenities for the new 24-acre dog park located at the intersection of Fort Chaffee Boulevard and Taylor Avenue.

The community workshops will take place as follows:

Community Workshop #1

April 28, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Chaffee Crossing

Chaffee Crossing Media Center

7801 Ellis St., Fort Smith

Community Workshop #2

May 12, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

City of Fort Smith

Blue Lion

101 N. 2 nd Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

“Public input is integral to any public project design, but this one is particularly important because not only does it involve the public, it involves their experience with their pets. We want to hear from each one of them so we plan the best design possible,” says City Administrator Carl Geffken.

The public can also provide input through an online survey , which will be available until May 6, 2022.

The dog park’s final design will be unveiled at a public meeting on May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting at the Blue Lion on 101 N. 2 nd Street.

The joint project replaces the former park at the Fort Smith airport and the new park is slated to open in late summer.

