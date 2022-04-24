ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Kofi gone, Underwood envisions new style of play

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4oKx_0fIwVUsN00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball finds itself having to move into the Post-Kofi Cockburn era after the big man announced earlier in the week he is entering his name into the NBA Draft.

He’s not allowed to come back to college this time after entering the process twice before. The Illini are losing one of the biggest forces in the paint in the college game, one that they will not be able to replace pound for pound. And because of that, the Orange and Blue will be looking for a new style of play.

“We’ll get back to playing a little faster,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “Obviously we’re excited about this freshman group and what they bring. We’ve been excited about Dain and what he’s done although he has not played a game yet. The game will open up, I expect us to open up the floor a little more than with Kofi. Still have a little time to figure all that out and see how the roster pieces together and what that looks like.”

The Illini have one scholarship open. They could have more depending on the decisions of Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson to come back.

