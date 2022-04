GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Havelock star running back Kamarro Edmonds announced on social media Tuesday he is entering the transfer portal from the UNC football program. Kamarro redshirted with the Tar Heels this season and told us this weekend he had a really great spring. We asked about his fit in the offense and he was really excited to play at UNC in the fall.

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO