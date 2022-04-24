Hawks' Clint Capela: Available for Game 4

Saros, who's dealing with a lower-body injury, may be in danger of missing time during Nashville's first-round playoff series, DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli reports. Saros exited Tuesday's loss to the Flames with a lower-body injury, and it appears as though the initial prognosis was "less than encouraging," per Seravalli. If Saros is forced to miss postseason action, David Rittich will take over as the Predators' No. 1 netminder with youngster Connor Ingram serving as the No. 2 option.
Comments / 0