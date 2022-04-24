ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Clint Capela: Available for Game 4

Capela (knee) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against Miami. Capela was...

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
Suns' Devin Booker: Could return for Game 7

Booker (hamstring) could return for Thursday's Game 6 or, if necessary, Saturday's Game 7 against the Pelicans, though he's expected to be listed as out for Game 6, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Initial reports indicated Booker could miss 2-3 weeks, which would have put his return sometime into the...
Clint Capela
Bucks' George Hill: Listed out for Game 5

Hill (abdomen) will remain out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bulls. The veteran continues to deal with an abdominal strain which has kept him sidelined for nearly three weeks. It's unclear when he'll be able to return to the Bucks' rotation.
Lakers' front office internally blaming Klutch Sports, LeBron James for Russell Westbrook trade, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as Western Conference favorites and left it before the postseason even began, and as such, everyone is looking for a scapegoat to blame for their failure. Head coach Frank Vogel, two years removed from winning a championship, was the first major team figure to go. Reports of his firing came mere seconds after the season ended. Now, with Vogel gone, those who remain are squabbling over where to assign blame for the Russell Westbrook trade.
How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10 p.m. ET April 27 at Chase Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.
Bulls' Javonte Green: Starting for LaVine

Green is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bucks. Green is set to make his first start of the postseason after Zach LaVine (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was ruled out for Game 5 early Wednesday morning. The 28-year-old hasn't seen a lot of playing time so far in the series, but he did manage eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in his last appearance as a starter on April 10 against the Timberwolves.
Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Added to Wednesday's lineup

Tucker is starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Tucker was initially slated to get a day off Wednesday, but he'll now start in right field and bat fifth while Jose Siri retreats to the bench. Manager Dusty Baker said Tucker will likely be out of the lineup Thursday.
Coyotes' Cam Dineen: Game-time call Wednesday

Dineen (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with Dallas, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Dineen was forced to exit Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota after logging just 4:31 of ice time. With a number of blue line injuries, the Yotes may have to elevate a player from the minors if Dineen can't give it a go. Even if he does play, the youngster shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu: Joins starting five

Dosunmu will start Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bucks. With Alex Caruso (concussion) sidelined, Dosunmu will take his place as the Bulls' starting point guard for Game 5. He contributed eight points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's Game 4, and he should have more opportunities Wednesday with Caruso and Zach LaVine (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) sidelined.
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to lineup

Gurriel is starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Gurriel wasn't in Tuesday's lineup against Boston due to hamstring tightness, but he appeared off the bench and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. He'll start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday.
Predators' Juuse Saros: Availability in doubt

Saros, who's dealing with a lower-body injury, may be in danger of missing time during Nashville's first-round playoff series, DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli reports. Saros exited Tuesday's loss to the Flames with a lower-body injury, and it appears as though the initial prognosis was "less than encouraging," per Seravalli. If Saros is forced to miss postseason action, David Rittich will take over as the Predators' No. 1 netminder with youngster Connor Ingram serving as the No. 2 option.
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not starting Wednesday

Bryant (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia. Bryant will need at least one more day to work through a stiff back, so he'll remain on the bench for the second straight game. Connor Joe will cover left field in Bryant's stead.
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Resting versus lefty

McMahon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies. The lefty-hitting McMahon had started in each of the last 12 games, so manager Bud Black likely viewed Wednesday as an opportune time to give him a breather with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the hill for Philadelphia. Alan Trejo will check in at third base as a replacement for McMahon.
