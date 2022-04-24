Chicago Bears’ Byron Pringle arrest – Player busted doing donuts in $65K+ Hellcat on a suspended license with kid in car

WIDE receiver for the Chicago Bears, Bryon Pringle, was arrested in Florida Saturday after police said he was driving in his sports with a suspended license.

Pringle, 28, was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol for doing doughnuts in his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on a public road with a child in his car.

Bryon Pringle was arrested Saturday after police said he was doing doughnuts in a public road while having a suspended license Credit: Getty

According to TMZ, the athlete had been uncooperative and “verbally confrontational” with police during the stop.

Authorities had noticed Pringle’s vehicle in Pasco County after witnessing the car burning rubber.

The vehicle had two passengers aside from Pringle, who was in the driver’s seat. An adult male was in the passenger side and a male child was in the backseat.

The child was, Pringle’s son, reported TMZ.

