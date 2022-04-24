ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysterious liver disease in children found in over 10 countries prompts WHO investigation

A mysterious severe acute hepatitis has been found in 12 countries, including the US and the UK, which has led to over 12 children...

WKRG News 5

Bizarre liver illness found in children in Alabama

Ala. (WKRG) — A new Mysterious liver illness seen in kids. Health officials in several countries are investigating cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds. A bizarre occurrence, specifically here in Alabama. None of our local hospitals or the […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Number of investigated cases of hepatitis in children rises to 111

The number of investigated cases of hepatitis among children under 10 has risen to 111 up to April 20, health officials have confirmed.Most of the cases of liver inflammation were in children under five, though a small number of cases in children over 11 are also being examined, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Of the confirmed cases, 81 live in England, 14 are in Scotland, 11 are in Wales and five are in Northern Ireland.The cases are predominantly in children under five who showed initial symptoms of diarrhoea and nausea followed by jaundice.The number of children who have required...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Diseases & Treatments
POZ

Mysterious Hepatitis Outbreak Hitting Kids in U.K. and U.S.

Public health officials, doctors and parents are racing to pinpoint the cause of dozens of cases of unexplained hepatitis among young children, first reported in the United Kingdom but now cropping up elsewhere. While the reason for the outbreak remains unknown, experts do not think it is directly caused by SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Mysterious outbreak of hepatitis in children grows, first death reported

At least one child has died of unexplained liver inflammation in a growing international outbreak of puzzling hepatitis cases in children, according to the World Health Organization. Further Reading. The outbreak tally has reached more than 170 cases in 12 countries and is expected to continue growing. At least 17...
PUBLIC HEALTH
