ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Stock: WrestleMania Bigger Than the Super Bowl (Sort Of)

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) - Get World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Class A Report has struggled in its home market.

The company's television ratings have fallen which can't be making its major partner Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report and Fox (FOX) - Get Fox Corporation Class B Report all that happy. Both companies have billion-dollar deals with the self-described "sports entertainment" giant, and neither has fully gotten what they expected.

It's not that ratings are terrible. Instead, the problem is that in its home market WWE has slowly become less popular. Its live shows don't draw as well as they once used to and rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has given the company its first real competition in decades.

AEW isn't going to supplant WWE anytime soon as the incumbent has many times the revenue of its rival, but AEW has taken a lot of the shine away from WWE. That changed a little bit at Wrestlemania, WWE's biggest event of the year when Cody Rhodes, the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, made the move back to WWE from AEW,

That was a big moment for pro wrestling or "sports entertainment," if you wish but it hasn't really made WWE a hot brand in the U.S. The company, however, does have a growing audience in its number two market and that could be very big for the company and its shareholders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHa0Y_0fIwRs0X00

WWE Takes Over India

India has long been a big market for pro wrestling, but it has not been an easy one to make money in. That's changing at the same time as WWE grows its audience in the country of 1.38 billion people.

"India.com reported that 56.1 million people watched WrestleMania on Sony Sports," wrote Dave Meltzer, the top journalist covering pro wrestling in his Wrestling Observer newsletter. "The claim was that the Saturday show was up 34% from last year and the Sunday show was up 33% from last year in live viewing and in total viewing it was up 29% from last year."

That's a big jump and it's coming at a time when market conditions have changed in India. Wrestling, specifically WWE (but not only WWE) has generally been the second-highest-rated sport on television in India, according to Meltzer, who also writes for SI.com.

"The article also listed all the WWE stats of how WrestleMania was bigger than the Super Bowl (social media impressions, video views, engagements, and video watch time) which are the kind of stats where you learn to throw them out because key stats are those that relate and drive money and tell interest," Meltzer wrote.

On a global level, he shared, "The Super Bowl had 19 times the interest as WrestleMania as far as worldwide goes, and the only country in the world where WrestleMania was bigger than the Super Bowl was in India, based on Google searches, which is the lone social media metric that has been able to correlate to money when it comes to PPVs and major events."

The problem with wrestling's popularity in India has been that wrestling companies have struggled to monetize fan interest. That's changing rapidly, according to Meltzer.

"You couldn’t sell PPV or network subs there at all, and live shows were almost always disappointments because people aren’t used to paying for tickets for live events.," he wrote. "That is no longer the case as the television rights fees for WWE in India are second only to the U.S., and India has been the market whose television rights fees at times kept Impact in business."

WWE Takes on the World

WWE has tried a variety of different strategies for growth around the world. At one time it planned to open developmental territories in a number of countries where wrestling has been popular, but it only opened a single one in England. Now, it has focused its attention on growing its audience through its core product (which has included using Veer Mahan, a wrestler of Indian descent) in a semi-prominent role on its television programming.

The company also plans to bring a "major stadium event" to the United Kingdom. This marks the first time in over 30 years the company will have held this type of event in the UK. It will take place at Principality Stadium in Wales.

WWE's Wrestlemania may not be bigger than the Super Bowl (even in India) but the company has been a leader in U.S. sports leagues when it comes to growing its brand (and its revenue) around the world.

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Trolls Seth Rollins’ Outfit On WWE RAW

Seth Rollins looked like a “Spearmint Gum” with his all green outfit on this week’s WWE RAW, according to AEW star Swerve Strickland. Strickland remarked on Rollins’ attire during Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary segment, which kicked off RAW. The segment saw Rollins interrupting the reunion between Orton and Cody Rhodes, accusing The American Nightmare of stealing Orton’s spotlight. The segment set up a main event 8-Man Match pitting Rhodes, RK-Bro & Ezekiel against Rollins, Kevin Owens & The Usos. Orton and the babyfaces went onto win the bout.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Makes Surprise Return After Six Months, Already Has Multiple Issues

Good to see you again. There are certain things that you learn watching wrestling and one of the biggest is to never say never. No matter what is going on in the wrestling world, there is (almost) always a chance that it can be reversed. Someone can let anger go, a company could change its mind or something else could happen to get rid of an issue. That seems to be the case again.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Salary Before Release

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was making in excess of $4 million a year prior to his WWE release last July, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. On the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Meltzer provided a follow-up on his previous report that Wyatt had set “a very high asking price” to return to WWE or join AEW.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Dave Meltzer
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Fightful

WWE Sunday Stunner From Binghamton (4/24) Results: Roman Reigns Faces Drew McIntyre In Main Event

WWE held another Sunday Stunner event on April 24, 2022, from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York. Full results (courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/24) Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal. Gunther def. Mansoor. SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Fox Corporation#Combat
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Takes A Shot At AEW Women’s Division

The talents of AEW have been working to establish the women’s division for years, and there seem to be a few stars who are making a name for themselves. The women’s division in WWE has come a long way over the last few years with names like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at the forefront.
WWE
411mania.com

MJF Says Trish Stratus Wouldn’t Leave Him Alone At UK Event: ‘So Annoying’

MJF says Trish Stratus wouldn’t leave him alone at the a For the Love of Wrestling UK event, labeling her as “so annoying.” The two were part of the Liverpool event along with the likes of Sting, Mickie James, Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle, Jim Ross, and more. Following the weekend event, MJF posted to Twitter to write:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Calls Out Trish Stratus For Constantly Annoying Him

MJF and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus were part of the recent For the Love of Wrestling convention in Liverpool, United Kingdom. It appears MJF and Stratus spent a lot of time together during their stay in England. On Sunday, MJF called out the wrestling legend for being “so annoying” and not leaving him alone.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Video: The New Age Outlaws Reunite At Liverpool Event

WWE Hall of Famers “Road Dogg” Jesse James and Billy Gunn, AKA The New Age Outlaws, reunited over the weekend at the For the Love of Wrestling event in Liverpool, United Kingdom. As seen in the video below, James entertained English fans with his signature intro speech, as...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE WrestleMania Backlash Match Revealed

WWE has announced another WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. Tonight’s RAW featured an Arm Wrestling Contest between Omos and Bobby Lashley, which Lashley won. After the bout, Omos attacked Lashley and man-handled him as MVP barked orders. Omos trapped Lashley on the mat and repeatedly slammed the arm wrestling table onto him. Kevin Patrick later interviewed MVP and Omos backstage, and MVP said Lashley failed to see how the Arm Wrestling Contest was about brains, not brawn. He then revealed that Omos has challenged Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Omos added that when he’s done with Lashley, there won’t be much left of him.
WWE
Wrestling World

Women in AEW continue to grow

During the very latest episode of AEW Rampage which aired Friday night in the United States, current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill reached a new milestone in her career. In fact, she challenged former WWE wrestler and MMA fighter Marina Shafir for the title, after the two bothered for a few weeks, with Jade provoking her more than anything else in words, and Marina instead in deeds.
WWE
digitalspy.com

Asuka makes surprise return to WWE after nearly a year off TV

Asuka has made her return to WWE, nearly a year after she was last seen on television. Monday's edition of Raw (April 25) was big for returns, with Mustafa Ali making a comeback after months away from television and Becky Lynch making her first appearance since losing to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Was So Close To Death That WWE Made Preparations

Thankfully it wasn’t necessary. With so many wrestlers in the history of the industry, it is very rare for someone to become a top level legend. You see them occasionally though and when they reach that level, there is almost nothing that can knock them off. One of the biggest stars of all time was having some very serious health issues, to the point where WWE even made some drastic preparations.
WWE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy