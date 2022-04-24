ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Warm weather brings out everyone from people to pups

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAUiJ_0fIwRqF500

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

After a spring that can be described as rainy, chilly and gloomy, on Sunday the clouds lifted, the puddles disappeared and the temperatures rose.

It was warm and pleasant—even first thing in the morning—and it drew people and dogs outdoors.

Whether you went to the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park, the golf course, the ball park or Wheeling or Oglebay Park, there were plenty of things to do.

Parents enjoyed watching their kids play ball and pet owners unleashed their pups in the dog park.

In fact, it was a Goldilocks day—just right.

“Well, I try to walk every day but today is a nice day and I really don’t have anything else on my agenda so I’m going to go a little farther,” said Bernie Gaus of Wheeling. “I usually go about two miles. I’ll probably get in four today.”

“What a wonderful day to be in the parks!” said Nat Goudy, manager of Wheeling Park. “Our lake is actually open so people can come out and do some miniature golf or putt-putt, come out and enjoy yourself. Have a picnic, you know. It’s just a beautiful day.”

Golfers at Wheeling Park hit the links early.

And everywhere you went, the weather was the topic of conversation.

It got a grade of A-Plus.

The meteorologist became a popular character.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
lovemeow.com

Cat Found Wandering on Snowy Roads is So Happy to Have Her Kittens Out of the Cold

A cat who was found wandering on snowy roads, is so happy to have her kittens out of the cold. About a month ago, Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada), was notified about a cat running around outside in the snow. "I received a message from a fellow rescuer asking if I could take in a very pregnant cat from the streets," Mellissa told Love Meow.
ANIMALS
WDVM 25

Man catches heaviest West Virginia catfish on record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another West Virginia state fishing record has fallen, this one a catfish, that broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the […]
HOBBIES
WLWT 5

Ohio safari park opens for season on May 1

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — An Ohio safari park is opening for the season on May 1. The Wilds is a safari park and conservation center located in Cumberland, Ohio. The safari park offers educational programs and teaches guests about conservation science. The park offers ziplining, horseback riding and fishing, too.
CUMBERLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
pethelpful.com

Can Dogs Eat Snow? (What to Do If Your Dog Gets Sick From Snow)

Adrienne is a certified dog trainer and former veterinarian assistant who partners with some of the best veterinarians worldwide. Dogs and snow, what a great concoction, as much as Rover loves snow, snow though may sometimes disagree with his stomach. What gives? Whatever the scenario, it's not totally uncommon for Rover to develop an upset stomach after eating too much snow. Yet it's important to look at what may cause this form of digestive upset, as in some cases, vomiting after eating snow may be a sign or troublesome poisoning. And of course, if your dog is sick, see a vet immediately!
ANIMALS
WTRF- 7News

Spring Flea Market is back at Brooke Hills Park

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke Hills Park is having it’s second annual Spring Flea Market this Saturday and Sunday. They will be having more than 50 vendors that are selling jewelry, crafts, home goods, yard sale items and so much more. There will also be live music! Office Manager, Joelle Devore says they want people […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Exotic animal expo makes its way to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Do you like snakes, birds, or creepy crawlies? On Saturday, April 23, 2022, the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo welcomed those who have a soft spot for unusual pets. Non-venomous snakes, rabbits, turtles, spiders, and even pigs were at tables throughout the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center. Veronica Allen, owner of Bonna Boo’s Rabbits and […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Beautiful Day#Pups#Oglebay Park#Dog#Wheeling Park
pethelpful.com

DIY Winter House for Stray Cats

With a little ingenuity and creative recycling, Krista made a cat house that can provide warmth and security even during the winter months. In our neighborhood, we have several outdoor and stray cats who visit our house each day for love, food, and water. Although they may have their own house and family, we still worry about them and provide them with whatever they might need. When the weather turns colder, this includes an outdoor house for shelter.
PETS
WTRF- 7News

Frost Advisory for Ohio and West Virginia Wednesday Morning

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Frost Advisory for the surrounding area. The advisory will go into effect at 4 AM on Wednesday April 26th and expire at 9 AM. Clear skies, calm winds, and cool air will funnel into the Ohio Valley with overnight temperatures […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Salvation Army holds pepperoni roll fundraiser

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Pepperoni roll lovers listen up! The Salvation Army of Wheeling is hosting a pepperoni roll fundraiser for the next six weeks starting this Thursday, April 28th, from 11-2 PM. The pepperoni rolls will be sold out of the Salvation Army Disaster Relief Truck. Two locations include the Salvation Army’s office located […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Freeze Warning to take effect across West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W.V. (WTRF) – Much cooler low temperatures have moved into the area which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning tonight. A Freeze Warning was issued from Wednesday at 11pm through Thursday morning at 9am. A Freeze Warning means temperatures are going to be...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Local First Responders Searching for Volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First Responder departments across Washington and Wood County are searching for volunteers. Darin Montgomery from Reno VFD says peoples schedule are busier than ever and that is cause for the lack of volunteers. “People are just so busy. I don’t think it’s because they don’t want...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Baby born in bathroom of house in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way Tuesday afternoon. A pregnant woman due to give birth Wednesday was at her mother’s house in Huntington when the baby suddenly decided it was time to enter the world. Dreama Kessick tells WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
ClickOnDetroit.com

How to teach your kids about training a new pet

Kids are often the reason a family will adopt a pet, and they often provide great companionship, love -- and it’s a great learning experience. Owning a pet can be great for children to learn responsibility, but what is the best way to go about teaching your kids about pet maintenance?
MICHIGAN STATE
WTRF- 7News

New Bellaire flour mill benefits pizza fans and the environment

Bellaire, Ohio (WTRF) – Bread, pasta, cake…the amount of foods that flour makes possible is endless. So it only makes sense that creating this much-used ingredient should be as easy on the environment as possible. That’s where Kocher Foods International in Bellaire comes in, who have just opened a quarter-million dollar mill. They’re converting rice […]
BELLAIRE, OH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

PETS OF THE WEEK

NUN is a 2-year-old spayed female dog. This Terrier/Pit Bull mix is looking for a forever home. Nun's adoption number is 012901Q. ERNIE is an 8-month-old neutered male cat. This handsome brown tabby needs a loving family to take him home. Ernie's adoption number is 040604Q.
PETS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy