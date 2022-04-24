ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney to Unveil Reimagined Popular Attraction

By Kirk O’Neil
 3 days ago

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks offer its guests a fan favorite respite from waiting in long lines to either board rides or purchase a snack, as well as lengthy strolls around different lands.

Guests who need a breather from the hustle and bustle of the parks can sit down and take in one of a number of stage shows offered by Disney.

At Disney World's Epcot in Florida, the park offers musical performances in the American Gardens Theater, currently featuring the Garden Rocks Concert Series during the International Flower & Garden Festival through July 4. The park earlier this year featured "Disney on Broadway" performances that showcased stars from Broadway singing Disney show tunes.

Disney World's Hollywood Studios appropriately stages several musical shows such as "Beauty & the Beast - Live on Stage" and "For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration," as well as another long-time live show, "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular."

If you don't mind standing for a show, Disney World's Magic Kingdom celebrates its 50th anniversary outside Cinderella's Castle with "Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire"

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., also gets into the act as it moves its musical show "Tale of the Lion King" from California Adventure to Disneyland this spring.

Updated Attraction Coming in Summer

Disney Parks at times also reimagine their shows with updated performances. Disney World's Animal Kingdom this summer will debut "Finding Nemo: The Big Blue...and Beyond" musical stage show, which is a retelling of its "Finding Nemo - The Musical" show which was first staged in 2007.

The reimagined show begins at the Marine Life Institute from the film "Finding Dory," as the institute has received these fish and it is ready to release them back into the ocean. Before the fish are sent back to the sea, they are inspired to share their story of "Finding Nemo," according to a Disney news video on YouTube.

The show incorporates many of the songs from the original "Finding Nemo" musical -- including "In the Big Blue World" and "Go With the Flow," as well as amazing puppetry and live performers.

"The new set for "Finding Nemo: The Big Blue...and Beyond" is completely transformed," Matt Fiuza, art director at Disney Live Entertainment, said in the video. "We were inspired by paper sculpture as we developed the scenic in the show.

"Our team had such an exciting time looking at our tank set through this brand new lens of this watercolor sculpture aesthetic and we're developing massive set pieces and these beautiful new transitions as they move in and out of the memory of our storytellers," Fiuza said.

"We're excited to take advantage of technological advances that wasn't available before, and that technology has driven how we are creating the video content," Katrina Mena Rick, Disney broadcast creative producer, said. "We've collaborated very closely with our Pixar Animation partners to really create artwork that's going to not only compliment the performers that are on stage but digitally extend the actual scenic pieces."

Disney has not yet revealed the date of the first performance, only that it will be this summer.

Comments / 31

The Debsman
2d ago

Disney needs to unveil morality decency and it’s original goal - purely to entertain.

Reply(2)
13
rokit
2d ago

I don’t think that person in the picture is of Hawaiian decent. Hey Disney is t that cultural appropriation?

Reply
5
